Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Pride and even tears were among the reactions to #HandsOffHRI’s visit to Number 10.

The campaign to save Huddersfield’s A&E was watched by hundreds of thousands of people, most of whom were full of praise for the group.

#HandsOffHRI met other campaigns, including from Grantham, Banbury, Lewisham and other parts of London, in Trafalgar Square yesterday.

The groups marched down Whitehall to hold a loud demonstration outside the Department of Health.

#HandsOffHRI delivered their 134,000 signature petition to the department while a small contingent took a copy of the petition across the road to the doorstep of Number 10 Downing Street.

Campaigners then reunited in Parliament Square for another rally.

Here are some of the reactions to what has, so far, been one #HandsOffHRI’s biggest days.

Janice Wakefield said: “Brought a tear to my eye to see everyone who gave up their time to fight for HRI services which are really valuable to our areas.”

Prepare to feel proud - here are the five key moments from the campaign!

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Krista Hewitt said: “It was a great day. Proud to have been there and it felt so good to shout at the Department of Health’s front door ‘save our NHS’ and ‘save our HRI’.

“Well done to Nicola (Jowett) and Mike (Forster) and all the organising team. Brilliant job.”

Wendy Dyson said: “With you in spirit. Proud to be part of this campaign.

“Hope you’re listening, Mr Hunt. This is a national crisis and our beloved NHS is not for sale.”

Elaine Byram added: “Well done everyone on behalf of all of us and our children and grandchildren, and all future children to come.”

Examiner health reporter Dave Himelfield, who travelled to London with HandsOffHRI, said: “Demonstrations in Central London and Westminster are a daily occurrence, blending into the background alongside the continual hum of tourists and traffic noise.

Pictures from the day

“But this demonstration was so loud, vibrant and well prepared that people who’d probably never heard of Huddersfield turned and watched.

“Sightseers pulled out their cameras and mobile phones to capture the hullabaloo in Trafalgar Square.

“As campaigners marched down Whitehall and assembled outside the Department of Health, people stopped to watch the protest while passing drivers beeped their horns in solidarity.

“Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt may have said that the potential loss of emergency care in Huddersfield is a local issue.

“But on Monday it felt as if the future of Huddersfield’s NHS was been forced – deservedly so – into the national conscience.”