Primark has urgently recalled children’s leggings over fears that they could present a choking hazard.

The retailer’s grey leggings, which were sold between November 2016 and February 2017, have decorative bows that may become detached.

A Primark spokesperson said: “Through our ongoing due-diligence programme it has come to our attention that the novelty cat leggings detailed above does not meet the Primark usual high standards for safety. We have found a potential issue with the security of the bow attachment within the product that may become detached and present a potential choking hazard.

“With the safety of our customers at the forefront of our minds we are inviting you to return this item for a full refund.”

The product, which has the item number 86503, can be returned to any Primark store without proof of purchase.