Fashion retailer Primark has unveiled its new bridal range.

But unlike retailers Dorothy Perkins - who have recently launched a full collection - there’s no sign of an actual wedding dress landing any time soon.

Instead their designers are focusing on the pre-wedding prep and smaller things ‘including smalls’ for the big day.

The new range includes bridal pyjama sets and silk robes, Mr and Mrs mugs, pillows, lingerie and engraved towels.

It’s yet to hit the shops but our sister title The Liverpool Echo caught a glimpse of the range on Snapchat and Instagram.

And the range has already proved quite a stir on Facebook saying it’s great to see a cheaper alternative for budget brides.

One bride joked in her Facebook post: “I might be able to afford to get married after all...xxx"

Another posted: “If they did sell wedding dresses I’d be in there all the time trying new ones on!”

The range has just launched in Ireland at Primark’s Irish counterpart and we’re hoping it’ll land in Huddersfield pretty soon.