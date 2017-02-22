Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Budget clothing chain Primark, which has a store in Huddersfield, has withdrawn a Walking Dead t-shirt after a complaint that it was ‘racist.’

Yorkshire shopper Ian Lucraft complained directly to Primark’s chief executive after seeing the t-shirt, based on the popular horror drama, in Sheffield branch of the chain.

The white t-shirt depicts a bloodied baseball wrapped in barbed wire and the phrase ‘eeny meeny miny moe’ which is used in the show.

The phrase stops short on the t-shirt but the original children’s rhyme sometimes includes a racial slur.

Mr Lucraft see he was shocked to see the ‘fantastically offensive’ t-shirt.

The shopper said the image relates to the assaulting of black people in the USA.

Primark has since apologised and is removing the t-shirt from its stores.