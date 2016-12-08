Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Primose Hill man faces at least a year in prison after admitting responsibility for a spate of burglaries in Huddersfield.

Mariusz Prezezminski, of Riley Street, took thousands of pounds worth of property from four homes. He was caught after one break-in on November 24.

Then he burgled a home in Beaumont Park Road, snatching electrical goods and jewellery.

Following his arrest he admitted a further three burglaries to police.

On October 26 he broke into an address on Bradley Road in Bradley, then on October 31 he burgled a house in Bradford Road, Fixby.

Then between November 14 and 16 he raided a property in Wood Lane, Newsome.

His haul included more jewellery, a laptop, television, mobile phone, digital camera and a games console.

The 30-year-old took belongings worth £2,000 from just one house.

Prosecutor Bill Astin told Kirklees Magistrates’ Court that the offences were all very similar, although some of the stolen items have since been recovered.

District Judge Michael Fanning said: “This is clearly a burglary spree and this court’s sentencing powers are inadequate. Custody is inevitable, the starting point is one year.”

Judge Fanning committed Prezezminski to Leeds Crown Court for sentencing on December 29. He remanded him in custody as he believed that he would continue to offend if granted bail.