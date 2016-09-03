Primrose Hill stabbing: two women and one man arrested

Two women and a man have been arrested following a stabbing this morning.
The incident took place on Greenwood Street, Primrose Hill at around 9am.
One man has been taken to hospital following reports of a public disturbance.
His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Two women and a man are currently in police custody and are expected to be questioned soon.
The cul-de-sac currently has a heavy police presence with force cars and vans in attendence.
The scene at the bottom of the Greenwood Street is currently taped off while police investigate.