Primrose Hill stabbing: two women and one man arrested

Stabbing followed public disturbance this morning

Stabbing, Greenwood Street, Primrose Hill
Two women and a man have been arrested following a stabbing this morning.

The incident took place on Greenwood Street, Primrose Hill at around 9am.

One man has been taken to hospital following reports of a public disturbance.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Two women and a man are currently in police custody and are expected to be questioned soon.

The cul-de-sac currently has a heavy police presence with force cars and vans in attendence.

The scene at the bottom of the Greenwood Street is currently taped off while police investigate.

