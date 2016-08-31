Today marks 19 years since Princess Diana died.
Diana was killed in a car crash in the Polt de l’Alma road tunnel in Paris, along with her partner Dodi Fayed and driver Henri Paul, on August 31, 1997.
They were being followed at high speed by paparazzi.
The world united in grief, with candles, flowers and tributes left outside Kensington Palace home for many months.
Her funeral took place in Westminster Abbey on 6 September, watched by 32 million people in Britain and 2bn worldwide.
It was a fitting tribute to a woman so dearly loved by billions of people around the world.
Diana visited Huddersfield on March 22, 1982, for the first time, with then husband Prince Charles.
Thousands turned out to welcome them as they arrived.
They visited St Patrick’s Centre in Trinity Street to meet people assisted by The Prince’s Trust and shook hands with the waiting crowds.
Diana was pregnant with Prince William at the time.
She made a second visit to Huddersfield in June 1987, where she went to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and Southdene sheltered housing complex.
