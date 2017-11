Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man is due to appear in court today charged with the murder of a prisoner at Armley Jail in Leeds.

John Westland, aged 28, who is a serving prisoner at HMP Leeds, has been charged with the murder of a 22-year-old man who was found dead in his cell on Sunday, said West Yorkshire Police.

Westland is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning.

Police did not reveal any further details about the circumstances or the man who has died.