A man has again ignored a court order designed at keeping problem drinkers out of trouble in Huddersfield town centre.

Desmond Ryan, of Whitehead Lane in Primrose Hill, is subject to a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order.

The order is designed to present problem drinkers like 59-year-old Ryan from congregating in St Peter’s Gardens next to St Peter’s Church.

Last month he was prosecuted after using the park as a shortcut because he was desperate for the loo.

In November he flouted another prohibition of the order when he was caught holding an open container of alcohol.

Ryan, who has more than 100 offences to his name, was back at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court today for ignoring the order for a third time.

Prosecutor Andy Wills explained that at 9pm yesterday (April 2) police saw him drinking from a can of strong lager outside McDonald’s in Huddersfield town centre.

He said: “The CCTV operators were instructed to keep an eye on him and he was seen taking the can from his locker and drinking from it.

“He then walked to some steps, sat down and continued to drink.”

Marnat Ali, mitigating, explained that his client was a longstanding alcohol but was doing well with his court-ordered alcohol treatment requirement.

Deputy District Judge John Maxwell sentenced Ryan to 14 days in custody, suspended for nine months.

He must still pay £85 costs and £115 victim surcharge.