Commuters were left fuming at rush hour on Tuesday after a “technical problem” with CCTV cameras on the M62 meant they were unable to use the hard shoulder to ease congestion.

There were queues of traffic due to a minor accident on the M62 Eastbound between junction 26 at Chain Bar and junction 27 at Birstall with tailbacks to junction 25 at Brighouse.

But there were long delays on the Westbound section in the same area due to a broken down lorry, which closed the outside lane.

Drivers couldn’t believe how the hard shoulder of the so-called Smart Motorway could be coned off while other lanes were jammed solid.

A frustrated Stacy Duffy was just one of many motorists who tweeted Highways England:

@HighwaysYORKS can someone please answer why the congestion lane on the M62 between J26&J27 is never open in rush hour #m62problems #late — Stacy Duffy (@MrsDuffy2011) January 31, 2017

A Highways England spokeswoman said that due to technical issues with the CCTV cameras motorists were unable to use the hard shoulder or ‘congestion lane.’

She said: “We can’t open it, we don’t have visibility so for safety reasons we can’t open it. There was an issue last night and engineers are working on it now.”

It wasn’t until 10.30am that traffic eased on the motorway with many people late for work.