Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who stopped offending when he quit drinking due to becoming ill was caught stealing for the first time in more than two years.

Philip Brooke has 234 offences to his name but had not appeared in court since April 2014.

Yet the 63-year-old’s crime free spell ended when he took soup and beer from a village shop.

He pleaded guilty to the offence at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

Prosecutor Andy Wills said that he stole £19 worth of goods from the Hinchcliffe Mill village store in Holmbridge on October 3.

He concealed the items in a bag he had with him and walked out of the Woodhead Road store despite being challenged by a member of staff.

Magistrates were told that of his 234 previous convictions, 84 were for shop theft.

Jonathan Slawinski, mitigating, said that in the past Brooke committed offences due to his chronic alcoholism but stepped away from the shoplifting scene for some time.

He told magistrates: “He stopped appearing before the court two-and-half years ago.

“The drink problem was having a monumental effect on his physical condition and his body was shutting down.

“He decided to stop drinking and that’s reflected in the record.”

Mr Slawinski explained that his client’s recent blip only came because he was short of funds.

Magistrates gave Brooke, of Woodhead Road in Holme, a conditional discharge.

He still has to pay compensation to the store as well as £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge.