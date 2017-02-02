Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been banned from a Mirfield store after threatening to a member of staff that he would be waiting for her when she finished work.

But this wasn’t enough for Shaun Hudson who begged District Judge Vincent McDade to ban him from more branches.

The row happened at the Huddersfield Road shop on January 4, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard.

Hudson, a prolific shoplifter, became upset after being labelled a “smackhead” by staff.

The 41-year-old pleaded guilty to causing harassment, alarm or distress by using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.

Prosecutor Bill Astin explained that Hudson was well-known to staff at the Co-op due to his offending and they had made a verbal ban on him entering the shop.

He said: “He’s a prolific shoplifter and was recognised by staff and told that he was banned.

“The defendant said to one member of staff: ‘It’s that gobby cow isn’t it? Just you wait until you get out of the store tonight – I’ll be waiting for you’.

“That caused her considerable upset and ultimately police were called.”

Paul Blanchard, mitigating, said that Hudson was upset by the comments made to him.

He held previous convictions and had taken drugs but now had his life back on track.

Judge McDade gave Hudson, of Oliver Gardens in Mirfield, a conditional discharge but made a restraining order banning him from the store for three years.

Hudson replied: “I don’t want to go in any Co-op stores.

“There’s three around me – can’t you ban me from them all?”