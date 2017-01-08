The video will start in 8 Cancel

Large banners accusing police of the ‘unlawful killing’ of Mohammed Yassar Yaqub have appeared next to the spot where he was shot dead.

The banners attached to a fence at the top of an embankment, next to the M62 at Ainley Top, bear the hashtag ‘#justiceforyassar’.

They also contain photos of the white Audi saloon in which Mr Yaqub was shot by a police officer following a ‘hard stop’ on a road between the M62 and Ainley Top roundabout, on January 2.

Mr Yaqub, 28, from Crosland Moor, was described by some as a ‘good role model’ but by others as a ‘formidable gangster’.

In 2010, he was cleared of attempted murder and a firearms offence after it was alleged that he opened fire on two men in a car in Huddersfield.

But according to his family and friends, he was liked and respected.