The fight is on to save three light-up plastic palm trees which Kirklees Council wants removing from a curry house car park.

The council wants Shama restaurant in Leeds Road, Heckmondwike, to remove the trees which it says are jarring and unsympathetic.

But it seems the trees have a few fans - and one called Richard Spreadbury has set up an online petition calling for the council to back off.

Richard said: “These decorative trees bring a ray of sunshine into my boring daily commute from Spen into Leeds.

“Why do the Council waste public money getting involved in such trivial matters?

“I don’t understand why the Council have to be such killjoys.”

A protester called Aqib H said: “I believe the local council should appreciate local businesses’ attempts to drive business to the area!

“As all the locals will know the local area is currently struggling and in a huge need of investment, with many empty buildings!

“As well as this every attempt like this is costing the tax payer and wasting the council’s local budget and time which they could 100% be using more wisely.”

And Tim R said: “when I see them I think I’m in the Bahamas.”

In December we reported bosses never received planning permission to put the three trees up.

They applied for retrospective approval, claiming the illuminated palm trees were acting as car park lighting, but it was denied by Kirklees Council.

Shama appealed but it has now been ordered by the Planning Inspectorate to remove the trees.

Inspector SJ Lee, noted the ‘trees’ were “not subtle features” in the street scene.

Restaurant owner, Ilyas Mohammad, said he and his staff were very disappointed with the decision.

He said the trees – which cost in the region of £3,000 – would stay up until the New Year while he decided what to do with them.