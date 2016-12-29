Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pub landlord is asking for help after two men stole more than £200 and caused £1,500 of damage

Andy Robinson, 53, of the Cellar Bar, Station Road, Batley said the burglars struck in the early hours of December 27 after throwing a stone through a double glazed window.

Damage was caused by destroying a CCTV camera but the burglars didn’t know about a hidden camera that captured them.

Andy said: “Hoping for a bit of help trying to identify these two ‘grinches’ who smashed their way in. Obviously Santa didn’t bring them everything that they wanted.

(Photo: Cellar Bar)

“Since July we have been working extremely hard to build up the business so it is very upsetting to have two lowlifes likes this come in and destroy our hard work.”

Both are white men in their 20s.

One was wearing a knitted hat and Andy says he “seems to have quite sizeable ‘man-boobs’ that are visible through his light-coloured clothing.”

The second wore a padded jacket with Andy adding “not sure if he’s wearing a mask or that’s just his face.

(Photo: Cellar Bar)

“Anyway, hope these two have a rotten new year detained at Her Majesty’s expense.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at Kirklees on 101, crime reference 13160754820 or report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.