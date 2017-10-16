The video will start in 8 Cancel

A serious crash has shut a main Huddersfield road.

Huddersfield Road at Shelley has been sealed off after the smash involving a small black car at around 7pm this evening.

Eyewitnesses suggest the car veered across the road and smashed into a lamp-post outside the Flying Ferret pub.

People from the pub rushed out to help – and some used vital first aid skills to try to help the driver.

Pub landlord Chris Barrow said: “There was a loud bang and everyone rushed outside to see what had happened. I could see there were people around the car so I went to stop the traffic. The road is now completely sealed off.

“Someone who was following the car up the road said it seemed to veer across the road and then hit the lamp-post.”

His wife Caroline revealed that three female customers at the pub are CPR trained and used their skills to try to help the driver.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance was scrambled to the scene and landed in the nearby Shelley Cricket Club.

It flew off again around 8pm but it is not known if the driver was on board.

Another ambulance remained at the scene.

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed they are dealing with “a one vehicle RTA.”

The accident happened as strong winds buffeted Huddersfield caused by the tail end of hurricane Ophelia.