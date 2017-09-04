Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents in Brockholes are holding a public meeting to address concerns regarding child safeguarding in their community.

The meeting comes in response to the conviction of a local man for possessing indecent images of a child.

Residents told how they have been working with the police to address their concerns since they learned that the man is living in the ‘family orientated’ community.

The man, who is yet to be sentenced, had admitted possessing a small number of indecent images - one at Category A level, the most serious. He had been made to sign the Sexual Offenders Register.

A poster for the event reads: “Many residents have already called the 101 number and expressed their concerns and will also be putting their concerns in writing, but for the residents of this community, there will be an ‘Open Public Meeting’ for any party to attend and discuss their opinons and concerns with regard to the impact such offences may and will cause to residents and businesses of this great community.

“Residents are hoping a police officer along with an officer from the child safeguarding unit or similar will also be in attendance at the meeting.”

The meeting will be held at Brockholes village hall at 7.30pm on Monday.