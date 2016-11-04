Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lindley remains a safe place to live – despite a spate of crime and anti-social behaviour in the village.

So says Clr Cahal Burke on the eve of a public meeting to discuss how to tackle a spate of incidents, which have involved dozens of youths and included cars being scratched and damaged, an airgun being fired at a door, shops signs vandalised and young children harassed.

Tory councillor Gemma Wilson has written to more than 400 residents inviting them to attend the meeting, which will be held at 1.30pm tomorrow (Saturday) at St Stephen’s Church, Lindley.

Clr Burke and fellow Lib Dem councillor Richard Eastwood said they had been speaking to residents, local agencies and police about the rise in crime and anti-social behaviour and were working with the police and fire officers, Kirklees Council and youth support service to set out a strategy to tackle the issue. A survey has also been sent to residents asking them to give their views.#

Clr Burke said that despite negative publicity about levels of crime and safety in Lindley recently Lindley was “a wonderful place to live, with a really strong community spirit.”

But he added: “We also want residents to feel confident that the action that is being taken will help to alleviate the ongoing issues and address their concerns.”