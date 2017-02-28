Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Politics in Huddersfield could shift if plans to swap voters from one constituency to another are given the go-ahead.

But a proposal to chop off a significant part of the Colne Valley parliamentary constituency are proving unpopular with some.

The Lindley ward could be removed from the marginal Tory seat in to the safe Labour seat of Huddersfield as part of a nationwide bid to reduce the number of MPs from 650 to 600.

Yorkshire and Humber is earmarked to lose four of its 54 MPs.

While the Colne Valley would lose Lindley it would gain the Penistone West ward of Barnsley, South Yorkshire, currently part of the Labour held Penistone and Stocksbridge constituency.

A public consultation has now finished and people set to move between the wards are mostly unhappy.

Kathleen Horsfall said: “I do not want my area of Lindley to be incorporated into the Huddersfield constituency because our area has much more in common with the Colne Valley which is an area of distinct villages.”

Carl Pickles said the plan was undemocratic and would reduce accountability.

He said: “This whole plan smacks of the machinations of a government that are so desperate to remain in power that they are willing to do whatever they can to ensure they do, even if it means, quite literally shifting the goalposts.”

Michael Andrew Carter said it would be better to move Crosland Moor and Netherton in to Huddersfield as it would be more in keeping with the urban character of the constituency.

He added: “Although having an HD postcode we feel independent of Huddersfield which is very much associated with the detested Kirklees Metropolitan Council.

“If it is within your remit could you please look at the possibility of Lindley being removed from the wretched Kirklees Metropolitan Council into neighbouring Calderdale Council?”

Isaac Barnett’s view was that the Colne Valley constituency should not venture in to South Yorkshire.

“It should have Denby Dale area or a bit of Saddleworth,” he said.

Three people welcomed the plan.

Michael Robinson said: “A wonderful proposal and well worked out. Don’t take a step backward and have the proposals put into practice in full with the least possible delay or revision.

David Owen said: “We have more in common with the Huddersfield than the villages further south.”

Alan Jazwinski added: “It has been put off too long. Make the changes now.”