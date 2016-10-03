Public urged not to approach wanted man Ryan Coyne

The public are being warned by police not to approach a wanted man.

Police in Kirklees are appealing for information to trace Ryan Coyne, who is wanted on recall to prison.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who has information about 21-year-old Coyne.

Coyne is believed to be in the Blackpool area, according to police.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Members of the public are asked not to approach Coyne but to call police on 999."

The Force issued a photograph of Coyne and an appeal for information.

Coyne has links to Huddersfield and has previously been sent to a young offender institution.