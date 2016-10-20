Halloween: Pick your own pumpkins at Cannon Hall Farm festival

Catherine Reed (left) and Ffion Tandy, of the Copycat Party Company, get into the Hallowe'en spirit at Cannon Hall Farm

Never mind pick your own strawberries – staff at Cannon Hall Farm are inviting visitors to pick their own pumpkins in time for Hallowe’en.

The farm near Cawthorne – a popular destination for Huddersfield families – has spent the past week creating it’s very first proper pumpkin patch with 5,000 of them available for visitors to pick and carve.

The farm has also set up a special pumpkin carving marquee where expert carvers will be on hand to help families create the perfect spooky lantern.

Director Robert Nicholson said: “We’ve always done a pumpkin festival but this will be the first time we’re allowing visitors to come and pick their own. Previously they just picked them up from crates.

“We’ve worked really hard to make the event as special as we can for visitors and we’ve spent the last week laying pumpkins out in a field – which isn’t an easy job, I can tell you.”

Rows of pumpkins waiting to be picked and carved for Hallowe'en at Cannon Hall Farm, Cawthorne

The Pumpkin Festival, which runs from October 22 to 31, includes a Witches Wood with a Trick or Treat Trail and a craft station where youngsters can make their own horrifying Hallowe’en headdress. There will be regular shows with some character witches and 15-minute performances to entertain the kids.

Visitors are also encouraged to wear fancy dress – with farm staff awarding prizes to the best ones.

Festival tickets, available to book on the farm’s website, also include all day admission to the farm, outdoor adventure play and indoor soft play, sheep and ferret racing, milking demos, tractor trailer rides, Shire horse talks and meerkat sessions.