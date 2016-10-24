Login Register
Punch and Judy act gets eight day Brighouse Festival underway

Fifty acts will take place over next few days in town centre

A Punch and Judy show livened up the streets of Brighouse on Saturday as eight days of arts and entertainment got underway.

Brighouse Festival is the brainchild of Steven Lord, chairman of Arts for Brighouse, a new charity which aims to put Brighouse on the arts and entertainment map.

Talented acts from across the country are arriving from all over the country to take part in this new, not-for-profit event.

Steve said: “We are surrounded by big towns such as Halifax and Huddersfield so we are plugging that gap with good shows and concerts.

“We are putting a marker in the sand if you like with 50 different events taking part throughout the week.

“It’s taken a huge amount of organising and my thanks go to Shane Gough, John Buxton and Sarah Gerrard of Arts for Brighouse.”

