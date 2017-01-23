Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's a race through the desert that attracts the best bikers in the world.

The famous Dakar rally through South America is notorious for being the toughest off-road motorsport challenge.

And Holmfirth engineer, Kurt Burroughs, came agonisingly close to completing it.

After ten punishing stages across thousands of kilometres of desert and scrubland, Kurt, 50, was just one stage away from the finish line when he had to pull out.

Despite being a desert race, the 13-stage rally was cut short to 11 this year after torrential rain and flooding.

And somewhat ironically it was water that ended Kurt’s bid to finish.

He explained: “I was going okay and finishing every day, then I got a bad bit of food poisoning on stage 10.

“I was struggling that day and then I hit a river a bit fast and it drowned the bike.

“I came into it a bit hot as I was fighting time.

“It was getting to dusk and I didn’t spend the time looking for a shallower part like you might normally.

“The water came right over the bike and I had to take it apart to drain it.

“It took me a long time to get it going again and sorted out.

“It wasn’t running well and unfortunately it was the end of the stage for me.

“It was agonising as it was only 80km from the end.

“If I’d have got to the end we could have fixed it overnight for the next day. I was gutted.”

Kurt was climbing the podium and was about 90th out over 160 riders at one point.

Despite the disappointment, he said he had enjoyed achieving his dream of riding his KTM motorbike in the world famous rally – known for its dangerous routes that have claimed dozens of lives.

Kurt said he had suffered a few “scrapes” himself.

“I hit a donkey, a llama and got hit by a car,” he said. “But it’s all part of the race. It’s never predictable.”

He added: “It was an amazing experience, especially riding into La Paz, Bolivia, where there were about one million spectators lining the streets.

“For about 45km there were people screaming and when you stopped for petrol you got mobbed.”

Sam Sunderland became the first British winner of the Dakar after beating Austrian Matthias Walkner and Spaniard Gerard Farrés.

Factfile

The Dakar rally began in 1979 as a race from Paris to Dakar in Sengal, Africa and in later years launched in different cities in Spain

The off-road endurance event featured hundreds of motorbikes and rally cars racing through the Sahara desert

Since 2008 security threats in northern Africa have seen it moved to South America

The most famous case of a driver going off course saw Mark Thatcher, son of incumbent Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, got lost in the Algerian desert for six days in 1982

Overall 70 people, including 28 competitors, have died in the Dakar Rally