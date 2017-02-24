Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Huddersfield Giants match will have a live commentary in Punjabi and Urdu – a UK first.

Live coverage of the team’s match against Hull FC on March 2 will be broadcast on Radio Sangam, Kirklees’ Asian-dedicated radio station.

The station and its parent company, Communities Together, aim to promote community cohesion and cross-cultural dialogue and understanding.

Qaisar Mahmood, chief executive of Radio Sangam, said Asian attendance at rugby league games has traditionally been low.

But he says the station’s previous work with the Giants has led to an increasing number of people from ethnic minority communities attending matches.

The station, which is based in Birkby and broadcasts on 107.9 FM, was set up in 2000 before being launched full time in 2014.