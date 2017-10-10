Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Today is mental health day ... and a Huddersfield school has been at the forefront of promoting the importance that help is out there for people with mental health problems.

Reinwood Junior School took part in #HelloYellow on World Mental Health Day.

Pupils at the school wore something yellow and shared mental health messages to spread the word that, whatever you’re going through, you can talk to someone if you’re struggling to cope.

Esther Burrows, the school's pupil wellbeing leader, said: "We are educating our pupils to understand that everyone has mental health, just as they have physical health.

"As a school, we believe passionately in breaking down stigma and improving positive attitudes towards emotional wellbeing and mental health.

"Our pupils will take part in lively discussions and fun activities throughout the day as part of their wider learning around our focus for this year: Pupil Wellbeing.”

The pupils were also raising funds for YoungMinds, the children and young people’s mental health charity, which organised the event.

Jade Zelkowicz, community fundraising manager for YoungMinds, said: “We know that young people face a huge range of pressures, including exam stress, bullying and concerns about body image.

"When these pressures become overwhelming it can be an incredibly isolating experience, and the smallest gesture of support can make a huge difference.

"By wearing yellow trousers, a yellow wig or painting their nails yellow, thousands of children and teachers across the country are showing their support.

"We’re extremely grateful to everyone who’s taking part.”

To find out more about #HelloYellow or to make a donation, go to www.youngminds.org.uk