Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drug-taking serial shoplifter who escaped jail to go on the Jeremy Kyle show has now been locked up after making threats towards an Examiner reporter.

Dean Grundell was held in contempt of court after taking issue with the press being present.

Immediately upon being brought up from the cells into courtroom one of Kirklees Magistrates’ Court , he made direct threats towards the press box.

The Dalton man - who has 154 offences to his name - hurled personal abuse towards the female reporter.

Standing close to the glass of the secure dock he shouted: “You little b***h, I’m coming for you - I don’t care if I get 10 or 20 years.”

Due to his behaviour magistrates found him in contempt “due to his aggressive behaviour towards the press” and had him removed from the courtroom for the remainder of the proceedings.

He was jailed for a total of 26 weeks for theft, breaching his community order and failing to attend court previously.

Drug addict Dean Grundell appears on Jeremy Kyle after magistrates let him off jail to go on the show

In February Grundell was handed a suspended sentence order after begging magistrates to give him a chance to get clean on the ITV show.

At the time he was in talks with producers to appear on the daytime programme and said he wanted to go to a rehabilitation facility to quit his drug addiction for good.

(Photo: ITV)

Despite admitting to stealing from three Huddersfield shops, magistrates granted him this chance and sentenced him to an 18-week suspended sentence order.

The following month he appeared in the show’s segment ‘I’m ashamed of my son – he’s a drug taking criminal!’

Police hunt drug addict Dean Grundell - who ditched Jeremy Kyle rehab and has now failed to show at court Kyle criticised him for using the name of his show to get out of jail but Grundell was still offered 84 days in rehab to get clean - an opportunity he quit just 24 hours later.

Earlier this month magistrates at the Huddersfield court issued a warrant for his arrest when he skipped his hearing.

This was for theft of £200 worth of spirits, which he swiped from Morrisons in Waterloo on March 16.

Grundell also failed to comply with his court-ordered drug treatment requirement after missing follow up appointments when he urine tested positive for drugs.

Mike Sisson-Pell, mitigating, said that his client had appeared before the courts with “alarming regularity” since 1998 due to his misuse of class A drugs.

He said: “It’s taken its toll on his body and mental health.

“He’s a mess, a skeleton under his clothing with a very nasty wound to his leg as a result of DVT.

“He is not long for this world if he carries on and his plea to the court today is to send him to prison.

“He can’t hack it out here and (in prison) he’s going to do what he needs to do to get himself on the right track.”

Of his client’s outburst in court, Mr Sisson-Pell added: “I’ve no doubt he’ll reflect on his behaviour in court and be sorry for that - it puts him in a very poor light.”

Magistrates activated Grundell’s suspended sentence order and jailed him for a total of 26 weeks.

He has to pay £115 victim surcharge upon his release from custody.