Puzzle for officials as ornate crest disappears - from magistrates' court

Internal investigation underway after 'small ornate crest' vanishes from courtroom

Calderdale Magistrates' Court, Halifax.

Officials are investigating the disappearance of an ornate crest – from a soon-to-close magistrates’ court.

The court crest was found to be missing from one of the courtrooms at Calderdale Magistrates’ Court in Harrison Road, Halifax, several weeks ago.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Justice said the disappearance of what was described as a “small ornate crest” was being “investigated locally” by an “internal agency.”

The matter had not been reported to police at this stage.

Calderdale Magistrates' Court, Halifax.

The court is one of 86 to be shut down in the latest wave of closures to save the Government an estimated £27 million.

Magistrates will hear their final cases on September 30. After that all Calderdale hearings will go to Bradford instead.

Also closing is Halifax County Court and Family Centre in Prescott Street, Halifax. Both Halifax courts are housed in grade II listed buildings and their futures are uncertain.

