A Quarmby man was caught stealing from a supermarket - weeks after being banned from going there.

Darren Mooney, of Burnsall Court, pleaded guilty to two charges of shoplifting when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

The 37-year-old first targeted Tesco Express in Birchencliffe on February 14, hiding four jars of coffee under his jacket before leaving.

He was arrested and bailed by police on the condition that he did not return to the Halifax Road store.

But he was caught there again on March 4 again hiding goods - this time baby milk formula - under his jacket and fleeing as staff were alerted by another shopper.

Ian Whiteley, mitigating, said that his client suffered from mental health issues, which were getting worse.

Magistrates sentenced him to eight weeks in custody and ordered him to pay £115 upon his release.