A new quarry could be dug just a few steps from family homes.

Residents of Birds Edge – a village on the southern edge of Kirklees – are reeling after green belt land close to houses was earmarked for excavation.

A 62 acre site across the road from the existing Appleton quarry has been included in Kirklees Council’s Local Plan.

Appleton quarry, close to the Sovereign crossroad, is run by Elland-based Marshalls.

A spokesperson confirmed the firm would take the option to dig the new site if given the green light.

But householders living at Park Head Lane, close to the A629 Penistone Road, have expressed fear that they will be surrounded by two quarries.

One family, the Burrells, say the new quarry would be just five metres (15ft) from their garden gate.

Another affected is former Huddersfield Giants and Leeds Rhinos coach Tony Smith.

A further 17 homes are only 100 metres (300ft) from the site.

Campaigners that have already successfully seen off the threat of huge wind turbines close to the village are now re-mobilising to try and block the quarry plan.

A spokesperson said: “Despite over 200 local objections from residents and businesses, Kirklees Council is proposing to turn unspoilt green belt into a quarry, way too close to houses in Birds Edge.

“The consultation held over the Christmas period appears to have been little more than a sham because councillors have not listened to local people.

“The site cuts across the watercourse of Park Dike and borders on the headwaters of the River Dearne, a water source relied upon by Hinchliffe’s Mill, local employer of 350 people.

“The proposed quarry will leave three houses at Dearne Grange on an isolated promontory between two deep quarries with the new quarry only five metres from their front door. There’s no safe road access to this site.

“In fact, one of the potential approaches is past Birds Edge First School, which itself will be less that 500 metres from the proposed quarry.”

Denby Dale councillor Michael Watson said the quarry could “fundamentally destroy the character” of Birds Edge “beyond recognition.”

He said: “The proposal for the mineral extraction site on green belt is unacceptable and the size of the plans is the equivalent to a housing development of about 700 houses.”

A spokesperson for Marshalls said: “We’ve made representations to Kirklees Council in order to seek to secure an allocation of the land at Dearne Grange and will work with those involved to ensure the best outcome for all involved.

“Marshalls works hard across the country to ensure that it’s a good neighbour and employer and will continue to do so.”