Children will be dressing up for World Book Day tomorrow.

The day, designed to celebrate celebration of authors, illustrators, books and children reading, sees children dress up as their favourite book characters.

And here are a few low-cost and hand-made costumes for parents struggling with ideas. Send us your ideas too.

Plenty of book characters wear their pyjamas, including Tom from Tom’s Midnight Garden by Phillippa Pearce; Sophie from BFG by Roald Dahl and Wendy – Peter Pan by JM Barrie.

Dress your child in their football kit to recreate Frankie’s Magic Football by Frank Lampard.

(Photo: Publicity Pic)

How about raiding Granny’s wardrobe for David Walliams’ Gangsta Granny: Nora Batty-style tights, a cardy, black skirt and old slippers. Complete the look with a hand-made cardboard bandit mask painted in black and a swag-bag sack – fill it with paper so it looks full of ill-gotten gains but doesn’t weigh anything.

You only need a few bandages and blue outfit to create Mr Bump or Little Miss Whoops.

Paint black spots on old white clothes to recreate a dalmatian from Hundred and One Dalmatians, by Dodie Smith.

Another home-made idea will be to create an A-board of a playing card to double as the Card Soldiers from Alice in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll. You’ll need paper or card, paint and string to hold it together.

Recreate Allan Ahlberg’s Burglar Bill with black trousers, a black top, bandit mask and swag bag.

(Photo: Publicity Picture)

Send your child as Roald Dahl’s Charlie and The Chocolate Factory, wearing scruffy clothes plus get them to make a hand-made golden ticket.

A black cape and wand (a stick picked up in a local park) with glasses (hand-made if you can) will create Harry Potter.

Re-use costumes you already have.

A Halloween witch costume will re-create Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s Room on a Broom witch; Jill Murphy’s The Worst Witch or Helen Nicoll’s Meg and Mog.

A pirate costume will serve as Captain Hook from Peter Pan, written by JM. Barrie.

An all-in-one skeleton can be Funnybones by Janet and Allan Ahlberg; a ballerina costume can double-up as Angelina Ballerina, written by Helen Craig, Katharine Holabird.

And for older children who may not want to dress up, these characters wear normal clothes, just add the book: Horrid Henry; Tracy Beaker; Danny the Champion of the World by Roald Dahl or Alex Rider from Stormbreaker.