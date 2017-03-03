Video will play in

Watch this video again

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Video courtesy Daragh Corcoran/BBC

A quick-thinking bus driver evacuated passengers just moments before it burst into flames on Bellstring Lane, Upper Hopton.

Two passengers on the 262 Yorkshire Tiger service were safely evacuated before the single decker bus went up in flames just after 3pm on Friday.

The driver was alerted to an engine problem by a flashing warning light.

The fire started in the engine bay.

Two fire crews attended the incident.

Simon Finnie, MD of Yorkshire Tiger, said: “I can confirm there was a fire in the engine bay on our 262 service this afternoon.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in The Yorkshire Tiger bus that burst into flames Share this video Watch Next

“All passengers were safely evacuated and the fire service attended. We are investigating the cause of this incident.”

The fire service said the whole of the bus was on fire when fire crews arrived. The blaze caused traffic congestion in the area from just after 3pm.

A fire service spokesman said heat from the fire damaged a nearby telegraph pole.

(Photo: Haydn Powell)

“It is not in danger of collapse. Engineers are on their way to look at it.”

He said the bus was “100 per cent” involved in fire.

Crews from Mirfield and Rastrick responded to calls at 3.11pm.