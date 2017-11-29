Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Would it be quicker to RUN to Calderdale Royal Hospital from Huddersfield than to drive there in rush-hour?

That is the question being posed by keen runners who are taking part in a rush-hour relay challenge against a car next February in protest at plans to reduce services at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

More than 70 runners have signed up to the challenge which will involve groups of two runners taking on a mile per pair from Holmfirth all the way to the Calderdale hospital just over 12 miles away.

A second set of runners will set off from HRI in Lindley to see if they too can beat a car heading to the Halifax hospital.

Former marathon runner Sean Doyle, 50, of Brockholes, who is helping to organise the event on February 14, said several elite runners had agreed to take part including past and present members of Holmfirth Harriers.

Elite runners will aim to start the run from the Sands recreation ground, near Holmfirth swimming pool, at 4.15pm on February 14.

“It’s Valentine’s Day, so the theme of the baton relay is ‘loving your hospital.’ We have been told that Calderdale Royal Hospital is only five miles away but if you live in the Holme Valley it is clearly not five miles away.

“We want to draw attention to the point about distances that was made right at the start of the campaign to save A&E services at HRI. When it comes to saving lives, the distance to A&E is vitally important.

“Our rush-hour baton relay is non-political and there will be no banners. We love our hospital and I think the runners are in with a fair chance of beating the car.”

Driving instructor Dave Riley has agreed to drive the car on a route from Holmfirth which will pass through Honley, Lockwood, Halifax Road, Ainley Top, Elland and Salterhebble Hill up to the hospital.

Runners who have signed up so far include Katie Walshaw, a Team GB cross country runner and a former Holmfirth Harrier, and around 20 people from Acre Street Runners.

Sean, who hit the headlines in 2013 when he suffered a massive cardiac arrest ahead of the Huddersfield Park Run in Greenhead Park, said the first wave of elite runners could be expected to get from Holmfirth to Halifax in around one hour and 11 minutes.

He is planning to carry the baton on a one-mile stretch near to the Elland bypass.

A second wave of runners will follow from Holmfirth shortly after the elite pairing set off. And a third group will start from the HRI site.

* Details of the event can be found on Facebook under the title ‘Rush hour runner v car baton relay’.