A team behind a quirky calendar spanning 14 months hope sales will go through the roof.

The Belles of St Bartholomew’s Church in Meltham have launched the Church Ladies 2018 Calendar.

Uniquely, it starts in 2017 and finishes in 2019!

John Mitchell, Church Secretary, said: “The idea of a calendar to raise money for the church roof fund came from Jill Horsman, who in the normal way floated the idea to other ladies in the church.

“This quickly found favour and a calendar covering 14 months, to include December 2017 and January 2019, has been printed.

“This allows people to carry over dates from one year into the next, especially as the festive season spans weeks rather than a week.

“It is hoped the calendar will find a home in many houses in the village and be sent to friends and relatives abroad. As well as being an essential aid it will provide some smiles and fun.”

Proceeds will go towards the fundraising for a new church roof.

Each month has a different picture showing parishioners and members of the community in various poses - all very tasteful. It has the backing of the local business community which has sponsored each month.

The church has printed 500 calendars which are now available to buy for £5 from Meltham shops, from church members or the church.