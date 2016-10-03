Now could be the right time to quit smoking

Smokers have been urged to quit this October - and there's free support to help.

They are being offered no-cost, specialist backing through the NHS Yorkshire Smokefree service, which wants people to sign up to the national Stoptober challenge.

Smokers are encouraged to give up cigarettes for 28 days and are being offered a range of online, face-to–face and telephone help.

South West Yorkshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust has teamed up with Yorkshire Smokefree to offer the services locally.

The online service allows users to create a personal plan, set goals and receive motivational messages by text or email.

They can also use it to connect with other quitters.

People can obtain professional advice over the phone or by booking a face–to–face appointment.

Gill Stansfield, community services manager of Yorkshire Smokefree, said: “CO is a poisonous gas which is taken into the bloodstream when you smoke.

“It replaces some of the oxygen meaning that the heart has to work a lot harder to get oxygen around the body.

“This causes shortness of breath, tiredness, and damage to the heart.

“CO testing is a reality check for many smokers and is the incentive they need to quit for good.

“You’re four times more likely to quit with help from our expert NHS advisors, so visit the team at a location near you to get the support you need to quit, your way.”

Figures show if you can stop smoking for a month you are five times more likely to stay smoke free. In Kirklees the team will be offering smokers carbon monoxide (CO) tests throughout the month.

To find out more about Stoptober and Yorkshire Smokefree visit www.yorkshiresmokefree.nhs.uk or call 0800 612 0011.