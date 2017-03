Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A batch of Quorn is being recalled from Tesco stores.

Frozen Quorn mince in 300g bags is being taken off shelves as a precaution due to metal contamination.

The Food Standards Agency has issued an alert which says: “Quorn Foods Ltd is recalling the above product from Tesco stores. A point-of-sale-notice will be displayed at Tesco stores.

“Please return any Quorn Mince 300g with Date Code of 136331 BBE 31/8/18 to your retailer for a full refund.”