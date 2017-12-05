Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Music and arts organisations in the Holme Valley are seeking a new home.

Hope Bank Works off Woodhead Road, Honley, has been home to a wide range of community groups for the past four years.

But groups based at the premises have been asked to leave on Monday, December 18, as the company owning the building needs it back.

Now the search is on for alternative premises to provide a permanent venue for about 25 organisations ranging from rock bands, brass bands, wind ensembles and choirs to children’s art classes, the University of the Third Age and Holme Valley Sharing Memories Group.

Hope Bank Works director Simon Wood said none of the groups would fold as a result of having to move out and a number of them had already found temporary accommodation. Longer term, it was hoped to find another building suitable for all the groups to get back together.

He said: “We have had four wonderful years here and we aren’t being negative about it at all.

“We will have to look for somewhere new where we can bring as many things together as possible. We haven’t come up with the ‘golden ticket’ yet but people are coming to us with ideas for places.

“We are looking for a suitable building, ideally somewhere in the Holme Valley. Our plan is to get as many options on the table as we can and look to move things forward on a temporary basis after Christmas. There is one venue that is possible and would be great for us, but that would not be available for a few months at least.”

Hope Bank Works has just two events to stage before the groups move out – a rock school this Friday evening (Dec 8) and a Christmas concert on Sunday afternoon (Dec 10).

Hope Bank Works has been based in the former Brook Motors canteen at Honley, but the building is now needed by its owner, shopfitting business Replan.

Mr Wood added: “At some stage it was changed into classrooms and offices. It’s a lovely space because the classrooms provide rehearsal space and space for concerts.”

Supporters of Hope Bank Works voiced their concerns on Facebook.

Alison Marsden said: “Such sad news, hope you manage to find somewhere else Simon. You can count on our continued support.”

Fiona Knapton wrote: “Such a shame, it’s a fab place.”

Caroline Fishpool added: “So many groups were based there that need to find a new home and only have two weeks to do it in. Craft clubs, music, singing, arts, inventors club and Growing Works who do gardening for all abilities and all ages. They’ll all need a new place really quickly. I really hope something wonderful turns up for them in the Holme Valley very soon.”

Michael Forster Jones had one suggestion for a new venue: “Holmfirth Market Hall spends most of its time empty and unused. Potential new home maybe?”