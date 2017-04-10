Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A campaign is up and running to try to save axe-threatened Batley Job Centre.

The centre has been earmarked for closure by the Government as part of their plans to reduce the number of centres nationwide by 72 and Batley and Spen MP Tracy Brabin has launched a bid to try to save it.

She said: “More than 900 local people are currently registered at the centre and if it closes there are fears the shift of operations to Dewsbury could hit the poorest, hardest.”

After spending time speaking to Job Centre users Ms Brabin said: “From the conversations I’ve had it’s clear the people of Batley don’t want to lose our Job Centre.

“The centre provides essential services such as benefit information, support for job seekers and, crucially, access to the internet so people can look for work.

“Although the DWP have given half-hearted assurances about reimbursing travel costs, when you’re watching every penny paying for a ticket in the first place can be impossible.

“I fear that many of those who want to spend their time looking for work will end up walking the miles to Dewsbury, something that may be impossible for the sick or disabled.”

To join the campaign at https://tracybrabinmp.com/the-local-economy/