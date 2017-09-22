The video will start in 8 Cancel

A taxi driver fears he is being targeted by racists after SIX attacks on his car in around two years.

Father-of-one Tokir Sura, 39, is now worried about his family’s future after suspected acid or paint stripper was thrown onto his taxi cab earlier this week – the second such attack in 12 months.

Vandals have previously slashed his car’s tyres on four separate occasions.

The first paint stripper attack meant he had to sell his car, losing around £3,500 on the purchase price.

He’s now facing the same problem with his Seat Altea which is so badly damaged he cannot drive it.

Mr Sura, of Kirkheaton, said: “I am scared for my family and for my child. I have lived here more than two years but now I want to move away.

“I think it’s racism as I am the only Asian around here. I just want to live in peace and quiet.”

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said the damaged is believed to have been caused sometime between 11pm on Wednesday and 4pm the following day.

He said the substance thrown was thought to be paint stripper.

The spokesman added: “House to house and CCTV enquiries have been carried out in the area, and forensic enquiries were conducted at the scene.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13170437328.”