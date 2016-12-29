Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Radio One DJ Scott Mills will be helping Calderdale see in the 2017 in style at Halifax club Atik.

But the popular drivetime presenter claimed on air this morning (Thursday) he was sad that pal and co-presenter Chris Stark would be unable to join him at the gig.

Scott told listeners while stood in for usual breakfast presenter Nick Grimshaw, “none of my friends are coming”.

“It’s a really nice club in Halifax, but I won’t have anyone there.”

One listener, named only as Glen, contacted the show to say he was happy to attend the gig and pretend to be Chris for the night.

Anyone still looking for plans for New Year’s Eve is urged to pop by the gig and offer support to Scott spending New Year’s Eve alone.

Tickets are £7 online at www.atikclub.co.uk or can be bought on the door for £15.