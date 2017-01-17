Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Raiders used a stolen car to rip a cash machine from a shop front in Brockholes last night.

The burglary happened at the Spar store in New Mill Road when it is thought a 4x4 vehicle was used to drag the cash machine from the wall.

Dramatic pictures have captured the moment raiders torched the stolen vehicle and fled.

Kirklees Rural police attended the incident and found damage to the front of the shop and the cash machine had been removed.

The shop was closed at the time and no-one was injured.

Police secured the shop until staff were alerted and a search of the area was carried out for suspects.

At around midnight the fire service was alerted to a vehicle fire in Berry Brow believed to be connected to the raid.

A Mitsubishi Shogun was found ablaze.

Detective Inspector Stef Wiseman, of Huddersfield CID, said: “Four suspects in two vehicles have made efforts to remove the cash machine from the wall at premises in New Mill Road, Brockholes.

“The cash machine was removed in the rear of one of the vehicles.

“We believe it was the same vehicle which was later discovered ablaze in Waingate, Berry Brow.

“This vehicle was a Mitsubishi Shogun which had earlier been reported stolen.

“Enquiries are ongoing. We are appealing for witnesses who saw either incident to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact Huddersfield CID on 101.

