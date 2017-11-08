Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Raiders smashed their way into a Huddersfield nursery and maternity store.

Now police are investigating the raid at the Mamas and Papas Factory shop on Colnebridge Road.

Staff discovered the burglary on Sunday, October 22, at 8am.

Intruders had smashed two glass pane doors to get into the store which sells nursery and baby items.

It is not known what, if anything, was stolen.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman added: “Intruders gained access to the store through a window. Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information to call Crimestoppers.”

Phone 0800 555 111.