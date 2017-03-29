Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

customers are set to get better railway stations across the Northern network.

As part of an ambitious modernisation plan Northern says it wants to improve a number of stations over the next three years.

This will see a combination of new or refurbished shelters and waiting rooms, refurbished toilets, new seating, new ticket vending machines, improved security and lighting and accessibility improvements installed at all stations managed by Northern.

The first chance to see some of these features will come next month when work starts at five trial stations at Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, Cattal, near York, Moston, Manchester, Adlington, Chorley, and Cramlington, Northumberland.

A selection of waiting shelters, customer information points, benches and samples of the waiting shelter refurbishment will be installed.

Paul Barnfield, regional director (East) for Northern, said: “The work at Cattal and Ravensthorpe will give our customers in Yorkshire the chance to see some of the proposed new features actually out there on the network.

“Cattal will benefit from the replacement of the existing waiting shelters, as well as new seating, while customers at Ravensthorpe will get fully refurbished waiting shelters as well as improved customer information.”

Work is scheduled to begin at the trial stations March and should be completed in early April.