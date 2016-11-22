Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An MP has hit back over claims she lied about meeting a senior government minister.

Dewsbury MP Paula Sherriff spoke out last month after the rail minister Paul Maynard MP refused to meet her to discuss Mirfield train station.

Ms Sherriff said she was “shocked” and “disappointed” to be snubbed when she was trying to secure disabled access for one of Kirklees’ most important stations.

A Conservative councillor has now re-ignited the row, claiming Ms Sherriff did meet Mr Maynard to discuss the matter and so was deceiving her constituents.

Mirfield Tory, Clr Martyn Bolt, posted on Facebook that he had been told she had met with the minister and notes were taken.

But Ms Sherriff’s office has provided the Examiner with the email from Mr Maynard’s office, declining her request to meet.

The Dewsbury MP has now confirmed a hastily arranged informal meeting was had - but only after she went public about being snubbed.

The Examiner’s story was published online before the meeting took place.

Ms Sherriff said: “Someone heard I’d gone public on social media, and rightly so, and they were just trying to limit the damage.

“It was literally a meeting in a cafe for no more than 10 minutes.

“All the minister said was there was nothing he could do.

“He said the funding for this period is all spent and Mirfield is not even close to meeting the requirements for funding.

“Basically, he said he recognised there’s an issue but it’s tough.”

But Clr Bolt, deputy leader of Kirklees Conservative group, refused to change his position, saying lots of meetings in Whitehall are informal and Ms Sherriff should have updated her constituents.

He said: “When the story was printed the following day, she had met with the minister.

“My concern is that Paula knew that meeting was arranged and I haven’t seen her retract her Facebook post or contact the media.”

Clr Bolt said he had met with the rail minister three times and he was aware of the plan to upgrade Mirfield station and the Department for Transport was looking into it.

He added: “The minister is fully aware of the issues in Mirfield.

“They’ve already had the Mirfield station plan from me.”

Ms Sherriff responded: “Let’s be clear. The minister had no new information to offer, he confirmed that the money is spent, and when it comes to those stations that remain desperately in need of improvement and investment, Mirfield is a long way down the list.

“Tory councillor Martyn Bolt can try to distract residents from the reality of the matter, but the facts remain – his government has again failed to commit to much needed improvements for Mirfield station.”