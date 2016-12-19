Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Households in Kirklees are being urged to watch out for wet and dry rot.

This year’s wet spring followed by a warm summer provided the perfect damp and humid conditions that allow wet and dry rot to take hold and thrive.

And experts with the Property Care Association (PCA) have warned that issues with dampness can impact on an property’s structure if they are not properly addressed.

But it’s not all bad news. Fixing broken roof tiles, clearing blocked gutters, fixing leaking pipes and improving ventilation to timber surfaces can help reduce the build-up of excess moisture and dampness in buildings.

Steve Hodgson, chief executive of the PCA, said: “The fact this year’s weather pattern - a short winter, a deluge of rain in spring and a warm summer - is similar to that we encountered last year means wet and dry rot is being given an extended window to thrive.

“Usually basic property maintenance is all that is required to dry out the affected timber, but if the building fabric is allowed to remain wet for a long time then wood decay in the form of wet rot can be more serious.”

More details on issues relating to wet and dry rot can be found at http://www.property-care.org/homeowners/timber-treatment/