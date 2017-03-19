London Euston to Manchester Piccadilly in four mi

Huddersfield was the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow today at the annual St Patrick’s Day parade.

A bright rainbow appeared in the sky over St Patrick’s Catholic Club in Trinity Street after the parade, which set off from the brightly decorated Irish Centre in Fitzwilliam Street.

The Birmingham Pipes and Drums Band travelled from the West Midlands to lead the parade, followed by eight floats.

The town was awash with colour as people dressed in green waved Irish flags and banners.

St George’s Square was jumping with traditional Irish and rock music from bands including the Giants Causeway.

(Photo: John McLouglin)

Organiser John McLouglin said: “It went very well. Considering the weather we were overwhelmed with the crowd that turned out.

“There were great cheers and applause - it was very heartwarming.”

The organisers fund the free event with the sale of a £1 parade booklet.

St Patrick’s Day is a cultural and religious celebration typically marked on March 17, the traditional death date of Ireland’s patron saint.

Patrick was an Englishman who is celebrated all over the world for introducing Catholicism to a pagan Ireland in the 5th century.

The heritage and culture of the Irish in general is also celebrated on March 17.

Historically, the Lenten restrictions on drinking alcohol were lifted for the day, which has propagated the holiday’s reputation for mass alcohol consumption.