Beer will flow and cash will be raised at an inspired charity event in memory of a young Huddersfield rugby player .

Family and friends of popular Danny Beal, who died last summer aged just 12, will gather on Saturday to down a few pints as an antidote to Dry January.

The “Danuary 12th” get-together involves drinkers donating the equivalent of their beer money to the DB12 Foundation, which will fund a curriculum for schools highlighting the positive effects of resilience, self-determination and taking responsibility for one’s life.

The foundation has set up a Facebook page that encourages people to “go out, buy a beer or whatever your favourite tipple is, and drink to the lad’s health. Then donate to DB12 the same amount you spent on your drink. Easy as that.”

Organisers who launched the hashtag #DowningitforDanny have been heartened by the response from supporters.

Danny’s dad, Dave Beal, said the event, being held at Magic Rock Tap in Huddersfield, was already half-way to its £1,500 target.

“We expect to smash that out of the water,” he said. “Fifty people are coming down to Magic Rock and we have another 60 people online taking part.

“My friend Dave Saxton had the idea and I just jumped at it.”

Among those taking part will be Danny’s family – Dave, mum Zoe, brother Ciaran and sister Martha – plus trustees Camilla Field, David Seabridge, Helen Whitworth and Kate Bassett.

Dan, of Birkby, was a popular pupil at the Crossley Heath Grammar School in Halifax, where he was captain of the Year 7 rugby team. He died on June 21 last year .

To participate in Danuary visit https:// www.facebook.com/events/128471144388581/