Raja Khan led police on 124mph motorway chase

A driver led police on a motorway chase at speeds of up to 124mph.

Raja Khan, of Parker Road, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, was followed for 30 miles on the M1 as he drove from Sheffield to Dewsbury at 4am on May 6.

Khan, 21, increased his speed to 124mph between junctions 36 and 40 as he tried to out-run police.

A police patrol was alerted to Khan after numberplate checks found the car was registered in Essex.

Andy Wills, prosecuting, told Kirklees Magistrates’ Court how other motorists only narrowly avoided Khan during the chase.

“South Yorkshire Police wanted to query his car after it went past their patrol at 4am in Sheffield,” said Mr Wills.

“They indicated for him to pull over but the vehicle didn’t stop and he accelerated away.

“He started doing in excess of 70mph in a 30mph zone on Halifax Road in Sheffield, increasing to 85mph even around a blind bend.

“He was driving on the opposite side of the road and increased his speed to 124mph when he entered the motorway going towards Dewsbury.

“He had a total disregard for other road users and when he moved onto the Ossett Bypass began driving at 95mph despite the 50mph limit.

“West Yorkshire Police then took over the pursuit.

“He drove around the Ravensthorpe gyratory the wrong way around at 60mph.

“He stopped and started to walk away and told police when stopped that he’d taken the vehicle to see a girl in Sheffield.

“He was previously of good character.”

Khan was also in court to face a charge of driving the car, a Volvo, without insurance.

“The police found that he had been driving a family friend’s car which he had no insurance for,” said Mr Willis.

Khan pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and using a motor vehicle without a licence. The case was sent to Leeds Crown Court for sentencing.