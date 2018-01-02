Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have just confirmed a brazen attack on a Huddersfield supermarket was a ram raid.

The Aldi store in Slaithwaite was shut this morning after a gang of burglars targeted it in a bid to steal its cash machine.

The machine is inside the store near the door but the intruders smashed their way through a huge glass window next to the machine in a bid to steal it.

It turns out they were thwarted and fled empty-handed.

It looks like the raiders had reversed right over a metal pole and then through the window. Debris can be seen strewn across the first aisle along with the badly damaged cash machine.

Detectives have confirmed the raid on the store off Britannia Road happened at 10.30pm last night - New Year’s Day.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “It took place after a 4x4 vehicle pulled into the car park of the Aldi store and then reversed through a glass panel.

“A number of men got out and attacked a free standing cashpoint inside the store. They made off empty-handed a few minutes later in the vehicle.”

The store is now shut while the investigation goes on and the damage is then repaired.

A notice on the window says: “Due to unforeseen circumstances the store will be closed until further notice. We apologise for any inconvenience.”

Det Insp Lee Donnelley from Kirklees District CID said they need to speak to anyone who saw the incident or who has any information about it.

Contact Kirklees District CID on 101 referencing crime number 13180001353.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

On December 21 thieves targeted cash machines in early morning raids at the Asda store on Wakefield Road in Aspley and at the Co-op on Commercial Road in Skelmanthorpe.