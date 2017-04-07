Queues outside the ticket office as season cards

What it's like to land at Manchester Airport from

Limping burglar caught on CCTV at Mount Tabor in

What exactly is a super recogniser?

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

They ran, they cycled, they rowed... and they barely slept for 24 hours.

But after slogging their way through the combined distance of the London Marathon, the English Channel and the Coast to Coast cycle route – a whopping 177 miles – students and staff at William Henry Smith School in Rastrick could rest on their somewhat aching laurels.

The on-site triathlon, using cycling, rowing and running machines, was the latest challenge set by senior residential social care workers Wayne Allert and Wayne Codman. Previously they have led students up Scafell Pike and Mount Snowdon. Next month they will tackle Ben Nevis.

“We all did the same amount of time,” said Mr Allert, 33.

“There was a half hour of running, then we each rowed 4,500m and did half an hour of cycling. Each person did two slots.

“It’s hard to get motivated at three in the morning but they did it. We knew they had got it in them and we’re extremely proud. We were very tired but the boys were buzzing with what they had done.”

Among those who took part were Hamzah Mahmood, Ethan Mitchell, Harvey Bissell, Kyle Robertshaw and Ben Stewart, all members of the Friday and Saturday Team (FAST).