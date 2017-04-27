Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who flouted his driving ban twice was lucky to escape jail.

Randy Kool, of Trinity Street in Huddersfield, pleaded guilty to two charges of driving whilst disqualified and two offences of using a vehicle without insurance.

Kirklees magistrates heard that the first set of offences occurred on February 28 when police were investigating reports of a stolen car.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

They attended at an address in Zion Close, Lindley, and found Kool sat in his car.

In November the 35-year-old was banned from driving until May this year.

He was then caught behind the wheel a second time on March 12, this time in a different vehicle and travelling along Alder Street in Fartown.

Paul Normandale, mitigating, said that his client was unaware that he been banned from driving until his employer started deducting cash from his wages.

He added that Kool made a mistake in not contacting the DVLA when he was interviewed under caution the first time by police.

Mr Normandale added that Kool drove the second time because his friend has organised for him to test drive a “cheap car.”

Magistrates sentenced Kool to a community order as a direct alternative to custody.

He must complete 30 days of rehabilitation activities as well as 80 hours of unpaid work.